It is with sadness that we announce that Craig Buckham, age 64, passed away February 13, 2021 from a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Craig was physically active, mentally vibrant, engaged with friends, and captivated by news and sports until the end. Craig was an avid bird-watcher - always carrying binoculars in his front pocket, and often seen with his birding scope and/or camera, conversing with people who were curious as to what he was observing. Craig also enjoyed hiking, hunting, canoeing, fishing, camping, or just being outdoors. He was a veracious reader and enjoyed his daily foray into the newspapers, completion of crossword puzzles, and examining and discussing the news of the day. Born October 24,1956 in Idaho Falls, Idaho - Craig grew up as an avid outdoorsman in the Rocky Mountains. He earned his Physics degree at Colorado College in 1979, after which he moved to Seattle, starting his career in 1980 with Boeing Flight Controls. There were many highlights during his 38-year career with Boeing including serving as the Designated Engineering Representative for FAA certification of software for the 777 program and being elected President of Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) from 1999-2004. Craig received a SPEEA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Craig also earned his wings as a Private Pilot. Being an enthusiastic sports connoisseur and devoted father, Craig enjoyed coaching his two boys' teams in soccer and baseball for over 15 years. Craig's passing is deeply felt by his two children and their families, Brian and Gabby, and Zak and Chelsey; his two sisters, Judy and Peggy, six nieces and nephews, and the multitude of friends he made through the years. A website was created to share your stories about Craig. Please feel free to add your story at craigbuckham.forevermissed.com. Remembrances may be made in Craig's name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Audubon Society, or Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Craig 10/24/1956 - 2/13/2021Alan Buckham