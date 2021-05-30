Our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend Alex Scott Buddenbohm left this earthly world on March 28, 2021. He will be missed and was loved beyond measure. Alex was born November 06, 1996, to his parents Douglas D and Kim Buddenbohm, they later divorced. He loved his family, friends, and life to the fullest. When he found something he enjoyed, he gave 110% including basketball, football, bodybuilding, and video games. He was a devout fan of the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Vikings. He loved being an uncle and was so good to his niece Elixabyth and his nephew Soren. His smile and laugh were contagious and he used those to brighten all around him. Alex was obsessed with lifting weights, staying healthy, and liked helping others do the same. He is survived by father, Douglas D. (Becky) Buddenbohm; mother, Kim (John) Venche; brothers, Ryan Buddenbohm, Ed Hill, Stetson Venche; sisters, Mariah (Cameron) Church, Natasha Maxwell (Christopher Curtain), Bethanie Hill, Caetlyn Venche, McKenna Venche; grandparents, Karma & Pat Yourdan, Debbie Spencer, Don Buddenbohm, Dale & Kris Rine, Lawana Hill, Earl & Karol Cummings, Barb Fish; and many more family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints, Iona Stake Center 7555 N. 55th E. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Alex 11/6/1996 - 3/28/2021Scott Buddenbohm