Bumgarner Connie Bumgarner Connie June Stoddard Bumgarner, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend passed peacefully on Sunday December 27, 2020. Connie was born March 29, 1936 to Wilford and Ireta Winward Soddard, in Shelley, Idaho. Connie and Larry Bumgarner were married November 21, 1957. There were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 22, 2005. Connie was a wonderful mother to their three children, Larry Jr., Kirk and Marianne. She also loved and took care of other children throughout her life. She liked to cook but really enjoyed seeing family and friends. Connie enjoyed embroidery work making many beautiful dish towels and pillow cases. She liked to clean house and made a beautiful home. Her doll collection is huge. She is survived by sons Larry Bumgarner, Jr. and Kirk Bumgarner both of Shelley ID, sisters Violet Cox of Montana, Louise Stoddard of Pocatello ID and brothers Fred Stoddard of Idaho Falls ID and Martin Stoddard of Shelley. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Marianne Reeder-Bumgarner, parents and 11 brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street, Shelley. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:30 till 11:45 A.M. at the fu-neral home. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
News Trending Today
-
FOOTBALL: All-Area teams
-
FOOTBALL: All-Area Player of the Year: Landon Johnson, Rigby
-
City council looks to start new year with a bang
-
J.J. Vallow’s grandmother pens emotional letter
-
BINGHAM REFLECTIONS: Obituary files hold important information
-
Arrest made in New Year's Eve shooting
-
Myers, Gary
-
Post Register's Top 10 articles of 2020
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: South Fremont boys down Salmon
-
WHAT A YEAR: A look at 2020 in review