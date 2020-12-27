Maxine Moedl Brizzee Burbank, 85, of Salina, Utah, passed away December 16, 2020. Preceded by her son Bruce Eric, they were greeted on the other side by many legendary ancestors. Maxine was born on October 19, 1935, to Iola and Elmer Moedl in Paris, Idaho. She is survived by her daughter Lisa, and sisters Renee and Roxann. Maxine leaves behind a legacy of loving family members and friends. Maxine moved through life at her own pace. Grandpa Bob's hat said it all: "I'm not dead. I just fell asleep waiting for my wife." She always looked fabulous when she arrived though, with a perfect hair do and manicure. Our rodeo queen could make a sweatshirt look like formal wear. She welcomed anyone to stay at her beautiful Island Park cabin. She was a hardcore Utah Jazz fan, a hell of a card player, golfer and an epic homemaker and hostess. All 90 pounds of her could shoot tequila with the best of them. We'll miss the long chats, working on puzzles and most of all, that contagious laugh! For those who think Maxine was a "sweet little lady" we'd like to set the record straight. She was approximately 90% angel. That other 10% could be described as nothing short of a "spitfire," though only those who knew her best ever met that side. "The story is written in the trails open pages, "The trees and the lakes and the great Rock of Ages. "The promise of peace. A night of sweet rest, "When my sun sets at last in the glow of the west." Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Grant Central Cemetery (165 N. 3300 E., Rigby) Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Maxine 10/19/1935 - 12/16/2020Burbank
+2