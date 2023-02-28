Shelley Lee Burdett, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away February 18, 2023 at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. Shelley was born December 4, 1939, in Menan, Idaho, to Adrian Eames and Billie Nichols Eames. She grew up in Menan and graduated from Rigby High School in 1958, and then moved to San Francisco, California. She worked for many years as a secretary in the San Francisco Bay Area. Shelley married Seth Thomas Burdett in the LDS Oakland Temple. Shelley and Seth made a wonderful life together, taking many trips together and visiting several countries and states. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shelley served faithfully in many callings involving the Relief Society and the Young Women's program. While living in Fairfax, California, she attended many camp outs with the young women, which brought her much joy. After Seth's death she moved to Idaho Falls, in 2002, where she served as the Assistant Compassionate Service Leader in her ward. She spent hours writing birthday messages, adding the perfect touch to make each church sister feel special. For many years she was also a weekly volunteer at Mountain View Hospital, a role which she cherished. She enjoyed reading, putting together picture puzzles, was known for her green thumb and the many indoor plants thriving throughout her home. Shelley loved spending time with her family and friends, and we will her miss her quick wit and infectious laugh. We are forever grateful for her love and bright spirit. Shelley is survived by her loving sister, Lynda Schroth of San Anselmo, California; her two nephews, Erik (Theresa) Schroth and Brian (Kelly) Schroth of California. She is also survived by many nieces, great nieces and nephews, and various cousins as well as her special aunt, Donna Nichols and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Seth; sister Joanne Stewart; and two half-brothers, Bob and Kenneth Sargent. We would like to express our thanks for the staff at Lincoln Court as well as Enhabit Healthcare & Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care of our sister, aunt, and friend. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shelley 12/4/1939 - 2/18/2023Lee Burdett
