Robin Ray Burdick, 68, of Idaho Falls, finished his journey on Earth on January 22, 2021. Robin was born on December 22, 1952, to Raymond "Ike" and Agnes Burdick, the oldest of three children. He grew up on a farm in Devils Lake, North Dakota. He graduated from Devils Lake High School and went to Lake Region Junior College. Robin found the love of his life when he met Bert. They were married on May 25, 2001, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. This marriage brought them many years of fun, adventure, and lots of laughs together with their family of seven children and friends. In June of 2001, his employer, Yellow Book, moved them from Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Idaho Falls, Idaho. After ten years, Robin left sales for the transportation industry where he drove truck in Vernal, Utah. He spent a lot of time on the road with this job and he wanted to be closer to his bride. Robin took a truck driving job with Transystems, based out of American Falls, and he also worked as a Sales Representative for Kehe Foods. Robin loved life. He loved his family and friends. He loved Nascar, the Vikings, fishing, and grilling. Nothing made him happier than to get everyone together for a barbeque and some giggles. Robin was preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother, Agnes; father, Ike Burdick; and brother-in-law, Andy Erickson. He is survived by his wife, Bert; sisters, Elaine (Jerry) Gorden of Buxton, ND, and Kitsey Erickson of Loveland, CO; seven children, Heidi (Jim) Casey of Cheyenne, WY, Jeremy Burdick of Fort Collins, CO, Jana (Sunny) Stodola of Fort Collins, CO, Carmen (Kevin) Pack of Loveland, CO, Shawnna (Brian) Ripplinger of Buxton, ND, Kelly (Caleb) Nelsrud and Holly Soeby of Grand Forks, ND; 15 beautiful grandchildren, Jayme, Josh, Taylor, Calvin, Andrew, Ayo, Conner, Jasmine, Logan, Kaiden, Piper, Kenadie, Kiley, Karizzma, and Henly. His children will proudly carry on the Burdick Legacy. A celebration of Robin's life will be held this summer when we can safely gather outside in the warmth of the sun. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robin's honor to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho at rmhcidaho.org or St. Jude Children's Hospital at st.jude.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robin 12/22/1952 - 1/22/2021Ray Burdick
+1