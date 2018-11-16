Doreen Renae Burke, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 14, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.Doreen was born May 6, 1960, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Eugene Albert Piquet and Dorothy Kopacz Piquet. She grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. On February 14, 1984, she married Kevin Dale Burke in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Later their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born five children, Megan, Kayleen, Aaron, Emilee and Austin. Doreen and Kevin made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Doreen worked for many years at Waremart. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many callings and was able to serve in the Cub Scouts, library and Young Womens. Family was everything to Doreen. She was always ready to help and serve others, she enjoyed socializing and making new friends. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit and how she always selflessly put herself before others. Doreen is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Dale Burke of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Megan (Derek) Withers of Iona, ID, daughter, Kayleen Burke of Iona, ID, son, Aaron Burke of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Emilee Burke of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Austin Burke of Idaho Falls, ID, mother, Dorothy Piquet of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Karen (Richard) Martin of Provo, UT, brother, Leonard Piquet of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Paulette (Hilton) Campbell of Orem, UT; and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Albert Piquet, and sister, Mary Ellen Piquet. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 9-9:45 a.m., both times at Wood. Burial will be in the Bates Cemetery in Driggs. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Doreen 5/6/1960 - 11/14/2018Burke