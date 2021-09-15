Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Garry Richard Burke, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Garry was born September 23, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Garry Lee Burke and Nancy Lee Anderson Burke. While his father was in the Military, their family moved around to various places, including Hawaii and Florida. When he was 12 years old, they moved to Iona, Idaho. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1979. After high school, he joined the United States Army from 1979-1982, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division as a helicopter mechanic and jump master. He attended Ricks College where he met the love of his life, and continued his education at EITC where he obtained his Health Physics Certificate. On November 17, 1983, he married Anita Rose Jamison in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Garry and Anita made their home in Idaho Falls where Garry worked as a Radiation Technician Supervisor for AMWTP, until he retired in 2020. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, baseball, hiking, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. He was known for his quick wit and master story telling. Garry is survived by his loving wife, Anita Burke of Idaho Falls; mother, Nancy Lee Burke of Idaho Falls; daughter, Aarica (Brian Rhett) Burke of Pillager, MN; daughter, Rebecca Burke of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Larry (Juanita "Janie") Burke of Iona, ID; sister, Karen (Bill) Evelyn of Mendon, UT; brother, Jeffrey Burke of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his father, Garry Lee Burke; son, Bradley Richard Burke; and sister, Jeanette Burke-Holst. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Caribou Ward, 1860 Kearney, with Bishop Larry Rigby officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Garry 9/23/1959 - 9/11/2021Richard Burke