Muriel Johnson Burnham, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 22, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. Muriel was born April 14, 1926, in Lynndyl, Utah, to Peter Jalmer Johnson and Hettie Roper Johnson. She grew up and attended schools in Lynndyl and Sutherland, Utah. On January 17, 1944, she married Francis LaMar Burnham in Manti, Utah. Muriel and Francis made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Muriel worked as a nursing home aide. She also sold Avon products. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, canning, and cooking. She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. Muriel is survived by her daughter, Cara Lynn Young of Kanab, UT; sons, Francis F. Burnham of Idaho Falls, ID, Merle J. (Kris) Burnham of Idaho Falls, ID, Robert L. (Allison) Burnham of Idaho Falls, ID, Gene A. Burnham of Jackson, WY, Allen D. (Loretta) Burnham of Idaho Falls, ID, Brent E. Burnham of Pueblo, CO, and Leni R. (Andi) Burnham of Hammonton, NJ; twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her ten brothers and sisters, and one great -granddaughter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Muriel 4/14/2019 - 11/22/2019Burnham