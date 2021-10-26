Suzanne Killian Burns passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Suzanne was born on March 07, 1950 in Rigby, Idaho to Ronald and Edna Killian where she grew up and attended school. She married her second-grade boyfriend, RanDe Burns, and together they shared a life full of adventure, raised two children and traveled extensively. Suzanne was well known for her work in the title and escrow industry. Over the last 30 years Suzanne worked at American Title and then Idaho Title and Trust which later became Title One. She served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Senior Center in Rigby, Idaho. Before starting her career in the title industry, she enjoyed working for the Jefferson Star. For many years, she also enjoyed being a rodeo secretary for the IMPRA. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, and knitting. Suzanne was known for her quick wit, giving nature and her willingness to help others at any opportunity. The family thanks Dr. Patel and the wonderful staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Rexburg, Idaho for the exceptional care she received. She is survived by daughter, Bobbette; son, Tory; grandchildren, Trevor (Skye) Hunt, Jake (Melanie) McNett, RanDie (Ryan) Tate, Kara Burns, three great-grandchildren, Hadley, Remington and Thatcher Hunt and many nieces and nephews that she thoroughly enjoyed. She is also survived by sister-in-law's Marge Killian, Tawnie (Eric) Moss, Pat Burns; and brother-in-law Benny (Jill) Beck. She was preceded in death by her husband, RanDe Burns; her parents, Ronald and Edna Killian; brothers Ron, Allen, and Jack Killian. Services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho). The family will meet Friday, October 29, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and again prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, both at Eckersell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer institute or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Suzanne 3/7/1950 - 10/23/2021Killian Burns