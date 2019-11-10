Jeanette Jensen Burnside, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away Nov. 4, 2019 at Lincoln Court. She was born April 7, 1923, in a log home in Burton, Idaho to Elmer and Anna Jensen. She went to school in Roberts, Lorenzo, Rigby and Ricks College. At College she met Charles Burnside and they were married in the spring of 1942. Charles passed away in 1994. At the age of 22, she ran the Victor Hotel they had purchased in 1945. Then in 1954 they traded town for country and ran a farm and a Grade A Dairy in Rigby and then Moody. Moving to Sugar City in 1957 Jeanette worked in the Madison County Clerks Office. In 1960 She went to work at Fremont Title and Trust as a Title Officer. She worked as a Title Officer for Fremont Title and American Land Title until she retired at age 72. As a young girl she rode horses to help on the farm and later Charles & she rode in the Victor Posse and the Upper Valley Wranglers in Rexburg. Charles and she loved dancing and card games. She also enjoyed playing racko, bingo, crocheting and cross word puzzles but only if there was no one that needed a ride to the doctor, the store, or just take a ride to see the country. She is survived by 5 generations: children; VerLynn (Jordon) Stoddard, Egin; Elaine (Jim) Roker, Rigby; Don (Linda) Burnside, Kamiah; Ann (Bob) Messerli, Terreton; one sister Geneva Borrowman, age 101, Coolidge, AZ; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers, a grandson Bradley Roker, and a great-grandson Stetson Mitchell. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Jeanette 4/7/1923 - 11/4/2019Burnside