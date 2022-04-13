Lloyd Vernon Burnside, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 7, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Lloyd was born December 1, 1926, in Rexburg, ID, to John Alexander Burnside and Mary Knight Burnside. He grew up and attended schools in Rexburg, ID. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He went to Occupied Japan, and a significant assignment was guarding the Emperor's Palace. He returned from the war as a disabled veteran. On August 14, 1945, he married Ruth Wickham in Dillon, Montana, a love that endured a life time. Lloyd and Ruth made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Lloyd worked as a carpenter in construction. They had four children, Robert, Randy, Walter, and Penny. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He belonged to the Local 808 Carpenters Union serving in multiple leadership roles, and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was affectionately know as the "Candy Man". His popcorn was legendary. Oh how his eyes twinkled when he was giving to others. Lloyd is survived by his son, Robert Lloyd Burnside of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Randy Vernon (Kris) Burnside of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Walter Scott (Debbie K.) Burnside of Twin Falls, ID; daughter, Penny Sue (Joseph) Standley of Idaho Falls, ID; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Burnside; parents, John and Mary Burnside; brothers, Ray Burnside and Charles Burnside; sister, Carma Ashton; and grandsons, Eric Burnside and Brandon Seehusen. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lloyd 12/1/1926 - 4/7/2022Vernon Burnside