Dale Morris Burr, 84, of Tetonia and Idaho Falls, died July 23, 2020, at his home after a valiant battle with cancer. Dale was born July 27, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clarence E. and Madeline K. Burr. He attended Cyprus High School and graduated in 1953. On January 26, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Doneen Hardman, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together Dale and Doneen raised six beautiful children. They lived in the Salt Lake Valley and Morgan County, Utah, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and finally in Tetonia, Idaho, for 21 years. Following the death of his sweet Doneen in early 2010, Dale found love and companionship with Carolyn Cook. They were married on November 20, 2010, and lived in Idaho Falls for the past 10 years. Dale was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was an active member all his life, serving in several callings and touching many lives. He loved his family, a good sage campfire, Mexican food, and both sides of the Tetons. He was an avid fisherman and master storyteller and spent his life creating beautiful paintings and bronze sculptures that reflected his love of nature and appreciation of western history. He was a great influence on his children and grandchildren. Dale is survived by his children: DeAnn (Dave) Crow of Victor, ID, Debbie (Reg) Roberts of Driggs, ID, Darrell (Sandy) Burr of Spring City, UT, Dan (Patti) Burr of Tetonia, ID, Darla (Jean Michel) Bagnoud of Grange, Switzerland, and Danette (John) Dixon of Jackson Hole, WY; he is also survived by his wife Carolyn and her children: Debbie (Jerry) Larson of Evanston, IL, Dan Nielsen of Rigby, ID, Sherri (Frank) Longhurst of Iona, ID, Tracy (David) Patrick of New Harmony, UT, and Corey Nielsen of Ammon, ID; 43 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren with four on the way. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 31st at 1:00 p.m. at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls and Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Tetonia LDS Church, 209 S. Main, Tetonia. A live broadcast can be viewed at Coltrin Mortuary's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Dale 7/27/1935 - 7/23/2020Morris Burr
+1