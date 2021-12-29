Florence Taylor Burtenshaw 89, of Terreton passed away December 23, 2021, at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg and in less than twenty-four hours on December 24, 2021, her beloved husband Don Martin Burtenshaw 88, also passed away at the Homestead. Their family counts it as a Christmas miracle that they were able to leave this earthly life together. Beverly was born October 4, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a daughter of William Pleasant Taylor and Florence Alpha Sargent Taylor. She had 4 older brothers and a younger sister. Don was born August 14, 1933, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a son of Benjamin Burtenshaw Jr. and Eva Augusta Martin Burtenshaw. He had 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Don and Beverly met while attending school in Coltman and were married January 9, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived most of their married life in Mud Lake, with a short stint in Bancroft where Don managed a ranch. Their first home in Mud Lake was a sheep camp which Beverly painted pink one day while Don was gone. Don worked at the site, helped build the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium, owned and operated several Livestock Auctions, farmed, ranched and traded cattle. Beverly worked alongside him every step of the way; feeding hogs and cattle, milking cows, irrigating, running the farm equipment and raising their eight children. She loved to read and was constantly striving to learn. She also loved to make quilts and blankets for her many grandchildren and she was an avid journal keeper. Don and Beverly spent 10 years serving in the State Senate where they met many wonderful people across the state of Idaho. They also served many years in the Idaho Falls Temple. Don and Beverly are survived by their children, Lynn William (Kaylene) Burtenshaw, Van Taylor (Joni) Burtenshaw, Sharon Burtenshaw, all of Terreton, Annette (Mitch) Scott of Roberts, David Don (Holly) Burtenshaw, Lee Taylor (Lori) Burtenshaw, both of Terreton, Beverly's sister LaDawn Lott of Idaho Falls, and Don's siblings Leta Carlson of Idaho Falls, William (Bill) Burtenshaw of St. George, Marva Blatter of Rexburg, Chery Clayton of Idaho Falls, Janis Butikofer of Idaho Falls, Nelda Hammer of Ashton, 40 grandchildren, 115 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, sons Michel and Steven, brothers Bud Taylor, Hal Taylor, Miles Taylor, Owen Taylor. Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons Michel and Steven, siblings Mardee Burtenshaw, Shirley Fortner, Larry Burtenshaw and their grandson Chandler Reece Scott. The family would like to thank Hands of Hope Hospice for their loving caring of Don. Homestead Assisted Living and Homestead Hospice for their kindness and care over the past few weeks for both Don and Beverly. Funeral services for Don and Beverly will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Terreton Stake Center (1297 E. 1500 N.). The family will visit with friends on Tuesday evening from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service on Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:45 both at the Stake Center. Interment will follow in the West Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Beverly & Don 10/4/1932 - 12/23/2021Burtenshaw
