Brad Ben Burtenshaw The Man...The Myth...The Legend Brad Ben Burtenshaw was born on May 22, 1960 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the youngest of four children and definitely the smartest and best looking. He passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho, surrounded by family. Brad grew up in Ammon, Idaho where he and his buddies ruled the neighborhood. He loved camping, fishing and spending time at the cattle sales with Grandpa Ben. Brad attended school in District 93 and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1978. After high school, Brad attended Idaho State University where he earned a degree in laser engineering. He then moved his family to Oceanside, California where he worked for 11 years at Hughes Aircraft. In 1992, Brad decided to move back home, to be closer to family. He cashed in his 401K and he and his brother Terry bought the Mama Inez Restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming. In 1994 he sold the Wyoming restaurant and bought the Pocatello Mama Inez. Brad later expanded the business to include Mama Inez Express and Sandbaggers. Pocatello quickly became Brad's home. Brad married Becky Hronek in 1981. They have three beautiful children; Brandon, Samantha, and Andy. Brad and Becky divorced and Brad married and later divorced Lisa Matthews. Brad found his soul mate in Melissa Romney Frasure. The time they had together was short but the love they shared ran deep. Brad was a member of the Juniper Hills Country Club and always active in the community. He sponsored several Little League Baseball teams, the Gate City Grays and many other sports teams. Brad supported the Poky High School athletics program and lead the effort to fund a new high school weight room. He was a strong supporter of ISU, especially, the athletic programs. Brad was a proud father as he watched Andy play Bengal football. Brad loved family. His immediate family, his extended family, his work family and his many, many friends who were considered family by Brad. He spent hours fishing. He absolutely loved being on the water (the ocean, Henrys Lake, American Falls Reservoir) with a pole in his hand, hooking that big one. He also loved to golf, spending time and telling stories with his family and friends on the green. Brad is survived by his daughter, Samantha (Justin) Kestler; his sons, Brandon and Andy Burtenshaw; his brother, Terry Burtenshaw; sister, Marjean (Ernie) Lewis; his "brother from another mother", Kim (Hornet) Hove-Thronson; and his soul mate, Melissa Romney Frasure. Brad also has four beautiful grandchildren, Sedonna, Xavier, and Mila Burtenshaw and Riley Kestler. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Mardee Burtenshaw; mother, Jeane Burtenshaw; and brother, Bruce Burtenshaw; as well as two nephews, Matt and Adam. Brad lived life to the fullest. He had a quick smile, a contagious laugh, a huge heart and boundless generosity. He could tell a story like no other, MacGyver anything, and catch fish like his dad. He was definitely one of a kind. We love you Brad and we will miss you. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 6 - 8 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Condolences www.wilkscolonialchapel.com 208-233-1500 A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 6 - 10 pm at Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Hwy, in Pocatello, Idaho. Brad 5/22/1960 - 7/15/2021Burtenshaw
