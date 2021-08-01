Craig Alan Burtenshaw, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 28, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and OneSource Home Health and Hospice. Craig was born August 23, 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clyde Alan Burtenshaw and Velma Rozella Ferguson Burtenshaw. He grew up on a dairy farm in Shelton, attended schools in Ucon, and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1966. After high school graduation, he attended Ricks College, and then served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Atlantic States mission. On September 4, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Karma Sellers, in the Idaho Falls Temple. He continued his undergraduate studies at Brigham Young University, and in 1976, he graduated with his Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Navy in Bremerton, Washington, and later, he and his wife, Karma, made their home in Ucon. Craig worked as a dentist in Idaho Falls where he founded Family Dental Health Center. Although he practiced full-time dentistry, he created Burtenshaw Farm Enterprise, and was passionate about his farm. He also enjoyed golfing, biking, hiking, skiing, singing, and playing the piano and organ. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was dedicated to his family, faith, and work. He served for his church in various capacities including: Bishop, Stake President, and Mission President of the Philippines Olongapo Mission. He was later called to open a dental clinic in the Mission Training Center in Manila, Philippines. Craig is survived by his loving wife, Karma Burtenshaw; daughter, Mindy (L. Troy) Clayton of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Bryce Alan (Lisa Meikle) Burtenshaw of Idaho Falls, ID; son, John Craig (Natalie Huls) Burtenshaw of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Mark David (Tonia Miller) Burtenshaw of Midland, TX; son, Jake Porter Burtenshaw of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Sandra (Richard) Horne of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Rod (Sherry) Burtenshaw of St. George, UT; brother, Chris (Alisa) Burtenshaw of Pahrump, NV; sister, Sharon (Kevin) Arave of Idaho Falls, ID; and 20 grandchildren and four great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heidi Summers; son-in-law, T. Brook Summers; sister, Karen Burtenshaw Ellis (Rex); and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Ucon Stake Center, 2967 East 105 North, with Bishop Russ Donahoo officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Tuesday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Craig 8/23/1948 - 7/28/2021Alan Burtenshaw
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly extorted $45,000 over three years from immigrant
-
Bandits making a postseason run to defend their American Legion title
-
COVID-19 cases pop up in Custer, Butte counties
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after admitting to raping child
-
Christiansen, Nicole
-
Burtenshaw, Craig
-
Willmore, Beth Parker
-
Eastern Idaho hospitals not requiring COVID vaccines for employees — yet
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after reportedly attacking employee at group home
-
Idaho Falls lets alcohol be served at attraction under restoration