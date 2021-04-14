Louise Burton, 99, of Idaho Falls, peacefully passed away April 12, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Louise was born March 28, 1922, in Jameston, Idaho, to Joseph Fielding and Amy Arave Fielding. She grew up and attended schools in Jameston and Shelley, and graduated from Shelley High School. On May 5, 1945, she married Robert Chandler Burton in Idaho Falls, Idaho. In 1956, their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Louise and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Louise worked as a State Department Agriculture Secretary. Louise was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her association and service in the Relief Society. She had many talents and interests. She enjoyed crocheting and playing the piano. She loved cooking and baking for her loved ones, and cherished time spent with family. She especially loved having family meet in the front yard for a picnic after the 4th of July parade. Later in life, she became an avid sports fan and loved cheering for the Colorado Rockies and Utah Jazz. Louise is survived by her loving sons, R. Brent (Pat) Burton of Idaho Falls, ID, W. Blaine (Debbie) Burton of Idaho Falls, ID, and D. Brian (Jill) Burton of Idaho Falls, ID; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie (the late J. Brad Burton) Burton of Provo, UT. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, J. Brad Burton; her parents; brothers, Bill Fielding, Verl Fielding, and Frank Fielding; sisters, Eva Humble, Ida Hampton, Alice Olney, Ruth Reid, Bessie Warren, and June Arnold; and brothers who died in infancy. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Second Ward Building, with Bishop Spencer Strobel officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Friday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. The family would like to express their profound and sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at EIRMC, as well as the staff at Aspen Home Health, for their dedicated and compassionate care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Louise 3/28/1922 - 4/12/2021Burton
