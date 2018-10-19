Our beloved Mary Lou Bush, born September 20th 1940, passed away in her sleep on October 6th, 2018. She and the love of her life, late husband Jim Bush, called the Teton Valley home since 1980. Together they enjoyed sharing their home and the valley they loved with family and friends. Mary Lou, a strong, courageous, passionate woman, considered all she knew as family. She was a kind and caring soul, who like her husband, was always willing to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, and offer wisdom that only they were capable of giving. For those of us who are still here, she will be greatly missed but never forgotten. The wisdom and blessings she gave will forever live on in the stories and cherished memories of every person she encountered. She is survived by 3 beautiful sisters, 7 children, 17 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
For those who would like to attend, there will be a viewing held at Valley Mortuary on Friday October 19th from 6 - 7:30 p.m. . The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 20th, at Valley Mortuary. She will then be taken to the Cache Clawson Cemetery to rest forever with Jim. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com