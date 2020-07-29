Eldred Carl Butikofer passed away July 25, 2020, at the age of 95 of natural causes, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, under the care of Encompass Hospice. Eldred was born September 20, 1924, in Coltman, Idaho to Rudolf Arnold Butikofer and Bertha Lucile Linck. He was raised in Coltman, Idaho, with his 9 siblings, Gladys, Maurice, Merrill, Preston, Howard, Allen, Reed, Maurine, and John. He was raised on a farm during The Great Depression. He attended Coltman Elementary and graduated from Ucon High School. After high school he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the 13th Armored division of the U.S. 3rd Army. He was one of five brothers that served during WWII. He mainly served in France, Germany, and Austria and served through part of the Battle of the Bulge. He was honorably discharged and returned to the farm that was purchased before he left for the army. The farm included the original Butikofer Homestead and continues to remain in the family to this day. Eldred married Florine Langevin in Dillon, Montana, on August 22, 1949, and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They raised six children in the family home built by Eldred and his brothers. Eldred farmed and ranched throughout his years until he was ready to retire. Eldred was an avid fisherman, traveler, wood worker, hunter, and loved to ride his horses. Monday evenings included game night with Florine and various dear friends and family members. Eldred was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in which he faithfully served in many callings within the local ward. He and Florine also served a mission in the Chicago, Illinois Temple. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Vicki; sons-in-law, John Mac Isaac and Richard Carter; 2 grandchildren, and six of his siblings. Eldred is survived by his siblings, Howard Butikofer of Riverton, UT, Reed Butikofer of Menan, ID, and Maureen May of Portland, OR; sister-in-law, Phyllis Butikofer of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Linda Lea Mac Isaac of Roberts, ID, Robert (Susan) Butikofer of Idaho Falls, ID, Debra Carter of Shelley, ID, Gordon Butikofer of El Paso, TX, and Eileen Adams of Idaho Falls, ID; son-in-law, John Keith of Pasco, WA; 20 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Grant-Central Cemetery, under the direction of Wood Funeral Home with Bishop Ron Perrenoud presiding. Seating will be limited, so for your own comfort, please bring a lawn chair and umbrella to the graveside services; masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eldred 9/20/1924 - 7/25/2020Carl Butikofer
