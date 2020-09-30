Evelyn Butikofer, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 27, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of OneSource Hospice. Evelyn was born September 14, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Perry Orval Mortensen and Beverley Empey Mortensen. She grew up in Lincoln, Idaho, and went on to attend Ricks College and BYU. On April 19, 1973, she married Eugene Butikofer in Logan, Utah. Together, they were blessed with six children: Rayanne, James, Shannon, Trent, Aaron, and Jason. Evelyn and Eugene made their home in Idaho Falls, where Evelyn enjoyed being a wife and mother; she had excellent homemaking skills. Evelyn was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including the Cub Scouts, Relief Society, Primary, Sunday School, and was always a reliable member of the choir. She took pride in living her favorite scripture, Mosiah 4:14-15. Outside of church, she worked in elementary schools as a paraprofessional for 18 years. In her free time, Evelyn loved to escape with John Wayne movies, good books, or playing games with her family. Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, Eugene; children, Rayanne (Brian) Cook of Rigby, ID, James (Carrie) Butikofer of Alexandria, VA, Shannon Butikofer of American Falls, ID, Aaron Butikofer of Chubbuck, ID, and Jason (Rebecca) Butikofer of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Beverley Mortensen, of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Penny (Greg) Ball of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Kay (Kim) Mortensen of Idaho Falls, ID; and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Perry Mortensen; a brother, Shane Mortensen; and a son, Trent Butikofer. A Live Broadcast of the service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, online at www.woodfuneralhome.com on Evelyn's obituary. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Evelyn 9/14/1951 - 9/27/2020Mortensen Butikofer
