Merrill Conway Butikofer, 97, of Coltman, passed away October 27, 2018 at MorningStar Senior Living Center in Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Merrill was born February 9, 1921 in Coltman, Idaho to Rudolph Arnold Butikofer and Bertha Lucile Linck Butikofer. He grew up and attended schools in Coltman and graduated from Ucon High School in 1939.
After graduation, he joined the Army Air Corps and was inducted at Fort Douglas, Utah. He was stationed at March Field, California for much of training. He attained the rank of Technical Sergeant and was assigned to a B-17 crew following the attack on Pearl Harbor. His assignment on the crew was as flight engineer and bombardier. He was shipped overseas to Nuthampstead, England arriving on June 13, 1944. On his 7th bombing mission over Toulouse, France on June 25th, his plane was shot down and taken prisoner. He was transported by train to Luft IV prison camp where he spent the next 8 months. On February 6, 1945 he and over 8,000 other airmen were marched out of camp and began the death march that lasted over 3 months taking them over 600 miles of German occupied lands. They were released from captivity by English forces on May 2nd and eventually arrived home in the United States on June 12, 1945.
On August 8, 1945 Merrill married Donna Ruth Ricks in the Logan Temple. To this union were born six children, David, Ronald, Karla, Ferrell, Karl and Terry. Merrill and Donna made their home in Coltman, Idaho where Merrill worked as a farmer.
Merrill was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served a Stake mission while a member of the Seventy's Quorum and later served with Donna in the Gore, Oklahoma mission. He was also an officiator in the Idaho Falls Temple. He enjoyed camping, reading, woodworking, lapidary, spending time in Arizona during the winter, Sunday drive and ice cream.
Merrill is survived by his loving daughter, Karla M.Lawson (Norman) of Idaho Falls, sons, David M. Butikofer (Patricia) of Pocatello, Ronald O. Butikofer (Erma) of Idaho Falls, Ferrell B. Butikofer (Antonia) of Idaho Falls, and Terry L. Butikofer (Leslie) of Rexburg. He is also survived by his brothers, Eldred of Idaho Falls, Howard of Mesa, Arizona, Reed of Menan, Idaho, sister, Maureen May of Beaverton, Oregon and sister in law, Phyllis Butikofer of Coltman. He is also survived by 33 grandchildren, 90 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna, son, Karl Mark Butikofer, brothers, Maurice, Preston, Allen and John Butikofer and his sister, Gladys Treffrey and granddaughter, Elizabeth Butikofer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Fairview Ward, Coltman Ward Building, 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Myron Creiger officiating. The family will visit with friends and family Thursday from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Burial will be at the Grant-Central Cemetery.
Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Air Force Honor Guard.
