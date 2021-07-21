Robert Dennis Butikofer, known to most as Bob, Bobby from his youth, 71, passed away, July 18, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, from kidney failure, a complication related to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma; surrounded by his wife and children. He was a man of quiet dignity, known for his integrity as a stalwart disciple of Christ. He showed unconditional support and love to his children, grandchildren and all who knew him. Bob was born on February 17, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Eldred Carl Butikofer and Florine Langevin. Bob grew up on the family farm in Coltman, Idaho. It was here that his lifetime love of agriculture was born. Bob attended Bonneville High School, Ricks College, then Brigham Young University. He accepted a call to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the East Central States Mission (Kentucky and Tennessee). In his own words, "This was an awakening for a green farm boy from Idaho." Bob married his eternal companion, Susan Jo Wickham, in 1977, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union were born four children: Heather (Mike) Young of Kimberly, ID; Austin (Chelsea) Butikofer of Idaho Falls, ID; Daniel (Brandi) Butikofer of Idaho Falls, ID; Sarah (Kelly) Cannon of Idaho Falls, ID. Bob was devoted to his grandchildren: Noah, Stella, Eli, Ava (Young); Megan, Emma, Abbie, Luke (Butikofer); Rowdy, Endee (Pride), Frankie, Birdie (Butikofer); Bridger, Harper, Baby Girl (Cannon). He was an avid outdoorsman: hiking, backpacking, biking, cross country and water skiing. He shared his passions for nature with his children, grandchildren and others he touched throughout his life. Bob was an arduous reader. He enjoyed exploring our country, specifically Alaska, as well as international travel to Canada, Peru and Europe. When traveling by car, he preferred the scenic route. Bob had an incredible work ethic and his pride and dignity never prevented him from doing the humblest of tasks. Some of the many jobs he held include: Farming, Lincoln Sugar Factory, Anderson Manufacturing, and plant operator at Idaho National Laboratory. Throughout his life, Bob was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served without reservation in every way he was asked. Bob is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren; as well as sisters, Linda Lea Mac Isaac of Idaho Falls, ID; Debra Carter of Shelley, ID; Eileen Adams of Idaho Falls, ID, brother Gordon Butikofer of El Paso, TX, brother-in-law, John Keith of Pasco, WA; mother-in-law, Alice Wickham and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Vicki Keith. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Coltman Ward Building, 12448 N. 5th E. in Idaho Falls. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Coltman Ward Building. Burial will be in the Grant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, 1415 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls, ID, 83401. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 2/17/1950 - 7/18/2021Dennis Butikofer
