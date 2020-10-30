Floyd M Butler, 85, of Idaho Falls, died of terminal cancer October 27, 2020. He was born April 21,1935, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Ralph F. & Carrie Lenore Beckley Butler. He was the youngest of fifteen children. He spent most of his childhood in Idaho Falls and the summers at the family ranch in Bone, Idaho. He lost his mother when he was eight and was often looked after by his older sister, Georgia. He attended Eastside and Emerson grade schools, O.E. Bell Jr. High School, and Idaho Falls High School where he lettered in boxing. During his high school years, he worked at the Paramount Theater as an usher where he developed a huge love for dance and musicals. At the age of nineteen, he joined the Marines and served for two years in Okinawa, Japan. Following his military release, Floyd worked for General Electric where he met his sweetheart, Doris Frances Goody. They eloped on August 27,1960, to Elko, Nevada. They were blessed with two daughters, Lisa, Jody, and one son, Ryan. They built their first home on East 20th street where they lived for forty-five years. Floyd worked for the INEL where he retired after thirty years as an engineering technician. He and his wife were also members of the Elks Club where they enjoyed dancing and dining with friends and family members. He had a fun sense of humor and loved to tease others. He enjoyed country music and loved watching NBA basketball games and boxing matches on television. He was a great father and a wonderful grandfather to his four grandchildren: a girl, Chelsea (born on his birthday), and three boys, Skylar (Emily), Tanner (Ashley), and Keaton. He had just become a great-grandfather to Luke Jay (Tanner's son). He is survived by a daughter, Jody (Eric) Peterson; son, Ryan (Linda) Butler; his four grandchildren; and sister, Doris Remsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris; daughter, Lisa; brothers, Frances, Woodrow, Alva, and Ralph Jr.; and sisters, Dora, Ethel, Lavella, Georgia, Grace, Eva, Lillian, Uvon, and Lenore. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park. Our family would like to thank Hilary Sanders, the staff at Fairwinds Senior Living Center, and Solace Hospice Care for their exceptional care of our dad, Floyd. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Floyd 4/21/1935 - 10/27/2020M. Butler
+2
+2