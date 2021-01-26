Melissa Ann Myers Butler, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 22, 2021, after a courageous 14-month battle with Breast Cancer. Melissa was born on June 24, 1965, in Brookfield, Missouri, to Nadine and JC Myers. She was the baby of the family and was welcomed home by four older siblings, Karen, Steve, Andy, and John. Nadine later married Robert Lowe and he was a significant part of Melissa's life. Melissa graduated from Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Missouri, Class of 1983. After high school, Melissa moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to live closer to her oldest sister, Karen. Melissa worked for the Idaho Falls Airport, Hertz Car Rental, Encore Periodicals, and spent the last 30 years of her life as a dedicated employee of Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP). In 1983, Melissa met John Krieger of Grant, Idaho. They were married in 1985. She was an instant mom to John's oldest son, Trent, who was 3 years old at the time. In 1986, they welcomed their first daughter, Kristina Renae. In 1990, they welcomed another boy, Tyler Val. In 1997, they welcomed the last and final piece of the family, Kyndra Elizabeth. They lived in Iona for 20 years. Melissa was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising all four of them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else to Melissa, a value she instilled in all those around her. Melissa and John were later divorced. In 2012, Melissa and Dennis Butler rekindled a high school relationship. Dennis traveled across the country to be with the love of his life and they were married in 2015 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dennis and Melissa spent their time creating everlasting memories within all their adventures. Together, they loved exploring the beauty around them, hiking, cooking, going out to dinner and movies were some of their favorite things to do. Melissa was also a loving, incredible Grandmother to her six grandchildren, Makiah, Addyson, Easton, Krew, Breyton, and Roczen. Put in her grandchildren's words, "Grandma is the best, nicest, joyfulest, never gets mad, always family first; We love you, Grandma." She made sure her grandkids always knew how special they were to her. The hole left in her absence will be impossible to fill. We will miss you forever. Melissa was preceded in death by her parents, Nadine and JC Myers; and stepfather, Robert Lowe. Melissa is survived by her husband, Dennis Butler of Idaho Falls; son, Trent Krieger of Idaho Falls; daughter, Kristina (Daniel) Broers of Rigby, ID; son, Tyler (Kaleigh) Krieger of Nampa, ID; daughter, Kyndra Krieger of Idaho Falls; her six wonderful grandkids, Makiah, Addy, Easton, Breyton, Krew, and Roczen; sister, Karen (Brett Hicks) Cameron of Island Park, ID; brothers, Steve Myers of Lindon, UT, Andy (Sandy) Myers of Meadville, MO, John (Sherry) Myers of Cleveland, TX; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. The family would like to thank Teton Cancer Institute and Idaho Falls Community Hospital for their exceptional care of Melissa. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12-12:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Melissa 6/24/1965 - 1/22/2021Ann Butler
