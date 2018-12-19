Ralph Junior Butler, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 16, 2018, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Ralph was born August 4, 1926, in Bone, Idaho, to Ralph Francis Butler and Carrie Lenore Beckly Butler. He grew up in the Bone area and attended school in Blackfoot, Idaho. He served as a Private First Class in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. On April 9, 1949, he married Geneva May Gardner in Blackfoot, Idaho. To this union were born four children, Vicki, Candis, Robin, and Dustin. Ralph and Geneva made their home in Idaho Falls where Ralph was a successful cattleman and rancher. He enjoyed riding his horse, Tango, and riding through his cattle. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Geneva Butler of Idaho Falls; daughter, Vicki (Randy) Runnings of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Candis Butler of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Robin (Rich) Monterosso of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Dustin Butler of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Lillian Morgan of American Falls, ID; sister, Doris Remsburg of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Floyd Butler of Idaho Falls, ID; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and eight sisters. At his request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ralph 8/4/1926 - 12/16/2018Junior Butler