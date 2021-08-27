Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Robert Bruce Butler slipped peacefully into eternity on August 24, 2021, after an 8 year long battle with cancer. Robert was born on August 29, 1946, the second of 8 children to Scott and Ida Butler, in Shelley, Idaho graduating from Shelley High School in 1964. Robert attended Ricks College graduating with an Associates Degree. While there, he was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He then served a mission to the Great Lakes Mission. After his missionary service Robert went to school at BYU in Provo, graduating in Civil Engineering. While at BYU he also joined the Army ROTC. He served full-time for 5 months and then in the Idaho Army National Guard. He returned to Shelley, Idaho where he met and married his eternal sweetheart, Linda Stucki. Robert and Linda worked hard to teach and raise their 10 children. If he wasn't busy with his engineering work, he was busy with hobby farming, camping, hunting and fishing with his family. After retiring, he and his sweetheart were able to complete two missions together. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Gale, Don, Allan, and Andy and brothers-in-law, Kirk Hyndman and Ronald Dees. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda, his children, Susan (Paul) Jones, Rachel (Linden) Nielsen, Benjamin (Shanna) Butler, Edwin (Jennifer) Butler, Joseph (Suzanne) Butler, Leonora (Kevin) Saunders, Richard (Jessica) Butler, Maria (Josh) Burnside, Daniel (Rebecca) Butler, and David (Meghan) Butler, his sisters Kathleen Dees, Beverly Hyndman, and Pamela (Scott) Stone, 35 grandchildren, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be in the Woodville Chapel under the direction of Bishop Wally Arave on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 AM. You may watch the funeral service broadcast live by going to the following link https://sites.google.com/view/shelleystake/sacrament and selecting the Woodville Building. The viewing will be Friday, August 27 from 6 to 7:30 at the Woodville Chapel, 1555 N. 700 E., Shelley, Idaho and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:40. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rights. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the engineering scholarship fund at BYU. For full obituary and donation details please see www.nalderfuneral home.com Robert 8/29/1946 - 8/24/2021Bruce Butler