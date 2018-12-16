Sheila Llynn Downs Butler, 84, passed away on December 14, 2018, in Meridian, Idaho. She was born Sept. 21, 1934, in Lewisville, Idaho to Jesse Stephen Downs and Mary Alta Collings Down. Sheila graduated from Roberts High School in 1952. There were 12 in her class whom she has stayed very close to through reunions and by sending well wishes. On February 13, 1953 she married Kelsie Lee Butler at Hamer, Idaho. This marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 1, 1965. Sheila was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings and capacities. She was a caregiver as a mother and "Mom" to nieces, nephews, exchange students, missionaries and many others. Sheila's home was always open to those in need of sanctuary. She worked in the Kuna School District and as a personal care provider. Sheila was preceded in death by her husband Kelsie Lee Butler; son Ross Lorin Butler; her parents; sister Darthella Leavitt; brother Gale Downs; and great granddaughter Kelci Howland. She is survived by daughter Marcie Young of Kuna, ID; daughter-in-law Kathie Butler Pease of Salt Lake City, UT; son Del (Katy) Butler of Rigby, ID; daughter Cally (Joffery) Stone of Meridian, ID; 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; brother Blaine Kyle (Shirley) Downs of Terreton, ID; sister Clella (Bill) Steinke of Mauston, WI; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 1pm Saturday, Dec. 22 in the LDS Ward Chapel located at 1516 N. Ten Mile Rd, Meridian, ID. A viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 21 from 6-8pm at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd. Nampa and at the church on Saturday from 12-12:45pm prior to the service. Interment will be in the Kuna Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund in the names of Sheila's grandsons: Elder Ross Butler currently serving in Phoenix, AZ and Elder Loren Butler currently serving in Houston, TX. Sheila 9/21/1934 - 12/14/2018Downs Butler