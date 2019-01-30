Terry Butler, 63, of Monteview, passed away January 25, 2019 at EIRMC from cancer, with his family by his side. Terry was born on July 11, 1955 to Frank Eugene Butler and Lennis Elaine Nelson Butler in Caribou, Maine at the Loring Air Force Base Hospital. He worked on farms and ranches. His favorite hobbies were rock hounding and fishing. He loved the outdoors. He is survived by his son, Jason (Amy) Martin, daughter, Jennifer, father, Frank (Louyne) Butler, and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lennis. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Goshen Ward Chapel, 792 N 1090 E, Shelley. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, Shelley and Friday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Terry 7/11/1955 - 1/25/2019Butler