Sarah Wanda Baker Butt, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 30, 2022, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living. Wanda was born February 7, 1934, in Teton, Idaho, to Floyd Earl Baker and Pearl Clawson Baker. She grew up and attended school in Teton, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. After graduating, she worked in West Yellowstone and Idaho Falls. On August 18, 1955, she married Ted Edward Butt in the Idaho Falls Temple. Wanda and Ted made their home in Idaho Falls, where Wanda both raised a family and worked as an administrative assistant for DOE and INL. Wanda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including president of the Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women's. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was a life-long learner and took classes on many subjects. She liked to sing, sew, crochet, write, do genealogy, garden, read, paint, and shop, especially for shoes. Wanda is survived by her children, Daniel E (Gayle) Butts of Jerome, ID, Alan Baker (Kitty) Butt of Orem, UT, and Margaret Marie (Hubert) Quade of Lewisville, ID; sister, Sheila Baker of Redding, CA; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Mable Jean Baker. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Idaho Falls 28th Ward, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive, with Bishop Jason Yarrington officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen at www.ifsoupkitchen.org . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wanda 2/7/1934 - 8/30/2022Butt