Marilyn Kaufman Buttars, 80, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021. Marilyn was born October 27, 1940 in Driggs, Idaho, the daughter of William A. and Alice Morgan Hansen. She was the youngest of three daughters and seven half brothers and sisters. Music was always a very important part of Marilyn's life. She was an accomplished pianist from a young age, and continued it throughout her life, where she composed and arranged her own music. She grew up on a farm and cherished the memories of helping her father with the chores, especially milking the cows and helping to hay. She grew up on Spring Creek and loved going for walks in the pasture and beautiful wetlands. In her younger years, she was involved with many musical activities in school. She was involved with pep band, band, and orchestra. She was also the choir accompanist and accompanied many operettas and church musicals. She married Lee Kaufman June 8, 1960 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with four children. Lee was a logger and during the summers they lived in a small camper in Island Park and Grey's River, Wyoming. The children had many fond memories of these summers, although Marilyn had less favorable memories of bear paw prints on the outside of the camper. After her father died, Lee and Marilyn moved their family to her childhood home near Tetonia. There she was busy raising her children and sharing her musical talents throughout the valley. In 1986, Lee passed away from cancer. Marilyn then moved to Sugar City where she worked for Diet Center and Artco. She married Jerry Buttars in 1996. They served a mission in the Washington D.C. Temple, which she greatly enjoyed. In 2004, Jerry also died of cancer. Afterwards, Marilyn worked in the temple and focused on her music. She loved to shop, was an avid reader, and played games with her family where she was extremely competitive. The highlight of her life was spending time with, and teasing her family. She is survived by her children: Shane (Monica) Kaufman, Tetonia; Lauri (Craig) Forbush, Parker; Lisa (Kip) Richards, Rigby; Ryan (Trudi) Kaufman, Tetonia; sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandchild, and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Tetonia L.D.S. church with Bishop Sean Moulton officiating. There will be a viewing preceding the funeral from 9:30-10:45. Burial will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Marilyn 10/27/1940 - 8/5/2021Kaufman Buttars