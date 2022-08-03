Gary R Butterworth, 89, of Ammon, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Gary was born December 22, 1932, in Ucon, Idaho, to Edmond Isaiah Butterworth and Gladys Francis Rogers. He grew up and attended schools in Menan and Rigby and graduated from Roberts High School. Gary was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Europe. On July 15, 1955, he married Annie LaRae Sommerville in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She passed away in 1984. On October 7, 1989, he married Ardith Louise Covert in Idaho Falls. Gary and Ardy made their home in Ammon, Idaho. Gary owned and operated Bybee Wheel Align. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many church positions, on the stake high council, and in two bishoprics. Gary was a dedicated family man that loved camping, fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Ardith Butterworth of Ammon, ID; sons, Michael R (MyLinda) Butterworth of Pasadena, MD, Stuart R (Pamela) Butterworth of Big Sky, MT, Bradley L (Tim) Butterworth of Phoenix, AZ; daughters, Michele Butterworth of Costa Mesa, CA, Brenda Brain of Boise, ID, and Cari (Steven) Poscente of Henderson, NV; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, LaRae Butterworth; brothers, Murwin, Donald, William, and Rodney Butterworth; sisters, Eunice Butterworth and Ina Capson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Ammon 3rd Ward, 2150 Avocet Avenue, with Bishop Rob Johnston officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gary 12/22/1932 - 7/31/2022R Butterworth