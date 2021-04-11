Bybee Dixie Bybee Dixie Mariett Greer Bybee, 72, of Rockford, passed from the loving arms of her family to the warm embrace of her Savior on April 8, 2021, after courageously battling multiple sclerosis for 30 years. Dixie was born June 17, 1948, in Malad, Idaho to Fern Jones and Gene Austin Greer. She was the second of four daughters, and spent most of her childhood in South Weber, Utah. She had an immense love for books and as a young child she would often be caught reading under the covers with a flashlight long after her bedtime. Her love for literature developed into a talent for writing poems and stories that so completely expressed a sensitivity and depth of feeling that they brought tears to one's eyes. She loved to play the piano and shared that love with her children and her many piano students. She was gifted academically and was awarded a full scholarship to BYU. After a year at BYU, Dixie met a young man from the Ogden area at a dance and it was love at first sight. After just one dance at a church activity, they both went home and told their moms that they had met who they would marry. Dixie and Sander were married March 15, 1968, in the Salt Lake Temple and had three sons and three daughters. They raised their children in Rockford, Idaho where they still reside. Dixie chose to forego her professional ambitions and dedicated herself completely to her husband and children and their happiness. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy and when asked if she needed a break from holding a newborn, she responded with a quiet but uncompromising "No" with a determination to hold them as long as possible. Dixie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and made it her mission to love and serve others as her Savior would. Dixie always had a genuine smile on her face despite her physical pain and limitations. She never complained and the way she met her challenges through faith and patience was an inspiration to all who knew her. Other than her family, her lifetime pursuit was the study of the life of the Savior which gave her great strength and comfort. One of the highlights of her life was a trip to the Holy Land where she walked where Jesus walked. After many years in a wheelchair, we know she is walking again where her Savior now walks. Her personal relationship with her Savior was evident in all aspects of her life and will be her enduring legacy. She will be deeply missed by her husband Sander of 53 years; her six children Gene (Lana) Bybee, Kim (Jason) Heward, Chase (Valerie) Bybee, Carrie (Jared) Scott, Mindy (Jason) Sapp, and Jaron Bybee; her sisters Julie (Melvin) Wise, Donna (Dean) Tolman, and Jane (Brent) Johnson; 17 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Cassi, Jen, and the entire staff at Blackfoot Home, Health and Hospice for the loving and excellent care provided to Dixie. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Thomas Ward Building, 1059 West 100 South, Blackfoot, Idaho. Services will be broadcast through the Thomas 2nd Ward link at mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/events/blackfootweststake. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, Idaho. Burial will be at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hawkerfuneralhome.com.
News Trending Today
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bonneville's Hunt signs with Spokane Falls
-
Defense — not the QBs or new offense — steals the show in Boise State spring game
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sorenson, Rose, Cherry lead Idaho Falls baseball over Thunder Ridge
-
It's a balancing act for Thunder Ridge's Sierra John
-
Grand Teton National Park implements changes to handle spring crowds
-
Isham, Kirsten
-
Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles
-
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Webster
-
Bozung, Susan
-
Two die from injuries in two-vehicle crash