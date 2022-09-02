Ruth Jannette Fitch was born on August 20, 1923, to Earl Leslie Fitch and Ida Mae Root in Idaho Falls, although their home was in Dubois, Idaho. A 10-year-old sister, Elaine, eagerly awaited the birth, having ordered the baby from the Montgomery Ward catalog. Mr. Fitch worked as a Union Pacific RR fireman and the family always lived near the railroad tracks so he would be close to the roundhouse. Their home was next door to the hotel, but burned to the ground in August 1929, and they moved to Blackfoot. Their final destination was Idaho Falls with stints in Pocatello, Ashton, Silver Bow, Montana, and several summers in West Yellowstone when her father had the round trip Yellowstone Park run. Railroad men worked long hours, days and weeks, before they reached their mile limit and only then were given vacation time. Both grandparents lived in Ohio, so criss-crossing the country on a pass was normal. Seldom were sleepers in the budget and it seemed like it took forever, especially when they continued on to Florida to care for a home Mr. Fitch built in 1925 while being furloughed. School was hard for both girls but they did graduate from high school. Ruth was a student in four states and Elaine added CA and UT. After graduating from I.F. in 1942 Ruth and her fiancé, David Clark Bybee, also from Idaho Falls, were married in October at the Methodist church. They soon moved to Pocatello where David, being in the Navy reserve, worked as an Aircraft and Engine Mechanic training Navy cadets. He later served his active service at Banana River Naval Air Station, between Melbourne and Cocoa Beach, Florida and Ruth worked on the base as a clerk typist. In September of 1949, their daughter, Linda, was born in Idaho Falls and Ruth was a stay at home mom and loved singing in the Methodist choir. Reading was a joy as was working in the home and yard. Winters were learning the art of skiing. After her husband retired from Firestone they spent many winters in Lake Worth, Florida with her sister. Her David died in September 2017. Ruth is survived by daughter Linda (Tom) McMillan of Bryant, AR; granddaughter Rev. Dr. Judith McMillan of Bella Vista, AR; granddaughter Carla (Matt) Mangone of Oak Hill, VA; three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. The family thanks Baptist Health Hospice for its care and support. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ruth 8/20/1923 - 8/28/2022Jannette Fitch Bybee
