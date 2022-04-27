Richard Lee Byington, 73, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on February 17, 1949, in Hailey, Idaho, to Lee Ray and Lula Byington. He grew up in Arco, Idaho. He attended school there, graduating from Butte High School in 1967. After a brief time at Ricks College, he was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas Mission. Following his mission, he was drafted into the military and served in Vietnam. He always said that being drafted into the military was the only lottery he ever won. After his service in the military, Richard returned to Ricks College to continue his education. During this time, he also worked on the Teton Dam until he was accepted into the electrical apprenticeship program. Shortly after this, Richard became engaged to Sheila Ballard. They were sealed for time and all eternity on June 19, 1975, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Richard and Sheila settled in Idaho Falls, where they raised their three children. Richard worked as an electrical journeyman for the remainder of his career. He served in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life. He looked for opportunities to serve others always. He and Sheila always supported their children and grandchildren in the various activities they were in. They made an extra special effort to spend time with each grandchild. He loved fixing things, making people laugh with his sense of humor, taking care of those he loved, riding his Can-Am Side By Side in the mountains with Sheila and friends, gardening, and much more. He had a knack for telling it like it is, but still building people up at the same time. Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sheila Byington. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses, Seth (Tonya) Byington, Kurt (Melodie) Byington, and Josie (Adam) Alder; his 12 grandchildren, Kelsey Byington, Elder Brayden Byington, Daxton Byington, Tyson Byington, Kinsey Byington, Avery Byington, Stetson Byington, Brielle Byington, Kreu Byington, Anistyn Byington, Brooklyn Alder, and Brexton Alder; his sister, Karen Stoddart; his father-in-law, Mariner Ballard; and his brother-in-law, Michael Ballard. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Ray and Lula Byington; his brother, Allen Byington; his mother-in-law, Gwen Ballard; his brother-in-law, Lynn Ballard; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Depner. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Sand Creek 3rd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2545 Mesa Street. The family will visit with friends on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery immediately after the funeral services. The family would like to offer special thanks to the EIRMC Intensive Care Unit for their dedicated and compassionate care of Richard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 2/17/1949 - 4/22/2022Lee Byington
