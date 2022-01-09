William Wayne "Bill" Cairns returned to his loving Heavenly Father Monday evening, January 3, 2022. Bill was born November 5, 1955, in Rawlins, Wyoming. He was the fifth of six children born to Jack Lavoy Cairns and Beverly Ann Johnson Cairns. Bill was married to Kae Porter on July 27, 1979, in the St. George, Utah Temple. Bill and Kae made their home in Idaho Falls where Bill spent over 30 years impacting the lives of many through his involvement in Student Council and athletics. Bill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions throughout his life, beginning with a two year mission in the Uruguay/Paraguay Mission. He served in various positions, including Young Men's, High Councils, as Bishop, and other church activities. He claimed his favorite was serving in Boy Scouts and Primary. He was happiest when he was spending time with his family, watching football (especially Utah State), wood working, traveling, and Dutch oven cooking. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kae P. Cairns of Idaho Falls; daughter, Darci Orchard of Idaho Falls; son, Jace (Laken) Cairns of Ogden, Utah; daughter, Brindi (Shawn) Horn of Idaho Falls; and grandchildren, McKenzi, Porter, and Emmalee Orchard; Kasten, Paxsten, and Evelynn Horn, and Collins, Wilder, and Austin Cairns. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Christine Marie Campbell. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 South Charlotte Drive. The family will visit with friends and family from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Bill 11/5/1955 - 1/3/2022Cairns