Caldwell Jackman Kathleen Caldwell Jackman Kathleen Caldwell Jackman, 72, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Tetonia on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Pingree, Idaho on February 10, 1948, to LeGrande Earl Caldwell and Dorthy Marie Thomas, Kathy was a life time resident of Bingham County. She grew up in the Pingree and Rockford area where she attended her schooling there. Upon graduation from Snake River High School she continued her education at the Blackfoot Beauty College where she graduated in 1966. She married Wayne Turner and to this union, her first born daughter, Lorie, was born. She later married Dennis Going and to this union, her two last daughters Shelby and Amanda were born. She was later married to Darrell Jackman, where they spent their winters traveling together in Arizona, and they were later divorced. Kathy was a dedicated cosmetologist out of a shop in her own home. She also worked hard as a bookkeeper for Gorman's Supermaket for many years. Kathy was known for her skilled craftsmanship. She spent countless hours crafting, sewing, woodworking and beading. Her creations have been sold around the country at shops and fairs and her creations will live on as part of her legacy. Most of all Kathy loved spending time with her grandchildren. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. Kathy is survived by her daughters, Lorie (Toby) Sorensen of Tetonia, Shelby (Bryon) Passey of Henderson, NV and Amanda Going of Ontario, OR; her brothers Ronnie (Elsie) Caldwell of Idaho Falls, Dwight (Lorna) Caldwell of Idaho Falls and Kevin (Susan) Caldwell of Thomas; and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, LeGrande and Dorothy Caldwell. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to service. Memories of Kathleen and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
