Charles Frank Call III, born September 30, 1949, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Charles Frank Call, Jr., and Laura Pratt Call, passed away April 28, 2022, at his home in Ammon, Idaho, at the age of 72. Charlie graduated in 1967 from Highland High School in Pocatello and attended Brigham Young University on an academic scholarship. After serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alaska and Canada, Charlie completed his undergraduate degree at Idaho State University. There he met Colleen Scott and they were married in the Logan Utah Temple on May 2, 1973. Charlie later completed his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree in San Francisco, California. Charlie practiced podiatry in Idaho Falls for many years and devoted himself to serving his patients with the best care possible. Ministering to others and faithfully serving in a variety of church callings played an important part in his life. Charlie was also very musically gifted. Playing bassoon in many orchestras, including the Idaho Falls Symphony Orchestra for about 30 years, brought much joy to Charlie and his family. He and Colleen loved to sing together for weddings, funerals, ward choirs, and just for fun. Well known for his quick wit, he could bring laughter to all. Charlie—and his jokes—will be missed. Charlie had a deep love for his family. He and Colleen were blessed with three wonderful children: Brian Call and wife Natalie, Julie Arfmann and husband Ryan, and Shanna Roper and husband Brad, along with 12 amazing grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Adrian Call. He is survived by Kathleen Wendt and husband Dennis, Janet Poppino and husband Vernon, Julia Jorgensen and husband David, Jacqueline Higham and husband David, and Tina Chu Chang. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Lincoln Stake Center, 2545 Mesa St., Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., with services to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment services will immediately follow at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. A live-stream and recording of the service will be available on the Cornelison Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542 Charles 9/30/1949 - 4/28/2022Frank Call