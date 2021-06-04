Elton Lynn Call, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 1, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Nuclear Care Partners (NCP). Elton was born January 7, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Elton Davids Call and Verda Amelia Young Call. He grew up in Grant on the family farm for thirteen years before moving to Idaho Falls, where he attended Idaho Falls High School. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lynn was very patriotic and always wanted to be in the military. He enlisted into the United States Navy on his 17th birthday, where he served for 21 years. He retired in 1979, as a Senior Chief. He served on the U.S.S. Midway and several other naval carriers. Elton lived all over the United States and the Pacific area. On June 30, 1961, he married Susan Elaine Dobson in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Two days before they wed, Elton Lynn finally told Susan his name was Elton, not Elgin! Upon retirement from the Navy, Elton and Susan made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Elton worked at the INL. He was a Project Manager in Security and Head of Security at MK until retirement in 2000. Many a time he would say to Susie, "I have been lucky all my life. I have had a great Military career and a good Civilian career." When he would come back home on leave, he would yell "reveille reveille reveille all hands-on deck" each morning to wake his younger brothers and sisters. He dearly loved his family, extended family, and many friends. Many of his happiest days were spent on Flaming Gorge fishing with his family and friends. He spent many Labor Day weekends at Jackknife for the Elton Davids Call reunion. These were some of his fondest memories; cowboy golf, roasting marshmallows (cleaning up marshmallows), shooting his big Moose, fishing, and most of all drinking a beer around a roaring campfire telling mostly true stories. Lynn was very knowledgeable about constellations and enjoyed late night discussions of the stars in the sky. Lynn was the patriarch of our family. He was the most forgiving person and was loved by all. He will be greatly missed. Elton is survived by his loving wife, Susan Call, five siblings, five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, three daughters, Rebecca Call, Linda Crosland, and Rosalie Call; grandson, Zachary Elton Call, and great-granddaughter, Hailee Joy. A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday June 5, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of their choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elton 1/7/1941 - 6/1/2021Call
