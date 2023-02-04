Robert Brent Call, 83, of Grant, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. Brent was born October 17, 1939, to Cyril Josiah Call Jr. and Mary LaVern Barker of Rigby, Idaho. He was the youngest of five children. Brent was active from day one and spent his growing up years playing basketball, baseball, and skiing. Brent started his love for farming at a very early age. His summers were spent living at his sister Nona's home and working on their farm in Lewisville. He met the love of his life, June Green from Menan when he was 14 years old. They dated all through school and three months after graduating from Rigby High School, they married on August 14, 1958, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. In 1960, they bought their first home on a 40-acre farm in Grant, later expanding their farming operation in the Osgood area. Brent loved cattle. He always had cows and eventually started a feed lot. Brent served on several community boards and earned multiple awards for his agricultural talents. Brent was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many different capacities. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, sister Audra Moss, Sister Nona Hunter, brother Fred. He is survived by his wife June of 64 years; 7 children: daughter Jana (Mike) Jones, daughter Tammy (Ron) Lovell, son Greg Call, son Bryce Call, daughter Jennifer Call, daughter Becky (Duane) Ball, daughter Peggy (Nick) Shumway; 28 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren; and his sister Barbara Brown. The family will visit with friends at the Grant Ward Church, 3431 East 100 North, Rigby, Idaho 83442 Friday, February 10, 2023 from 6:30 to 8pm and Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11am at the Grant Ward Church. Interment will be at the Grant Cemetery. Robert 10/17/1939 - 1/31/2023Brent Call
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.