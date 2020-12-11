Callicutt Eva Belle Callicutt Eva Belle Callicutt of Nampa,Idaho Born Oct 5 1949 Outside of Little Rock ,Arkansas Joined our Lord and Savior Dec. 4,2020 Wife of Larry Callicutt Siblings Roy Jr. Breshears.Jerry Breshears.Roger Breshears. George Breshears David Breshears. Sheila Scott Children Allen Purlia. Elisa Fuentez Grandchildren Lucas Purlia.Keegan Jensan.Sausha Hyatt Ericka Villanueva. Justice Hernandez Great grandchildren Amanda Silveria KyRie Hyatt , Jaidyn Hyatt. Julian Navarro.Adrian Navarro She brought her family so much love,joy and memories.Reunions,camping,fishing and traveling were among her favorite things. Her greatest achievements was a dispatcher and jailer for Bingham County Sheriffs Department in Blackfoot Idaho and Fremont County Sheriffs Department in St. Anthony,Idaho.She was proud to do her job touching lives and meeting people. Life celebration December 14,2020 @ 1:00pm Viewing will be 12:15-1:00pm to give condolences to the family. Yraguen Funeral Home 415 12th Ave. South Nampa,Idaho 83651 Due to covid restrictions we are limited to number at funeral home. You may call (602)819-4837 Saturday to see if available seating. Those who wish to come and social distance are welcome at graveside service 2:30pm Melba Cemetery 7277 Baseline Rd, Melba,ID, 83641