Callister Lois Callister Lois Ann Callister, 96, of Blackfoot, passed away, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her daughter's home in Rose. Lois was born September 1, 1924 in Edinburg, Illinois to Lewis LeRoy Sowers and Fern Robinson McCarty. Lois was raised in Winnemucca, Nevada and graduated from Humbolt County High School. Lois also played in the city and high school band, playing the saxophone. On May 2, 1947 she married Lovell J. Callister in Blackfoot, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Lovell preceded her in death on January 26, 2012. Lois was a homemaker caring for her home and children and was an excellent cook. Every Wednesday was the renowned "day-off" with her sister, Gladys to go shopping and out to lunch. Everyone in the community knew of their famous trips. Lois was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Relief Society, primary teacher and in the Young Women's. Lois was an avid Jazz fan, following the team and keeping up with the current roster. She supported her children and grandchildren in their sporting events attending many games. She also helped out during the elections at the voting booths. Lois is survived by her children, Martha (Steve) Mecham of Rose, Vicki (Dave) Madsen of Syracuse, Utah, and Rex (Sheryle)Callister of Rose Janie (Curtis) Jackson of Blackfoot; sister, Gladys Brower of Blackfoot; 20 grandchildren, 72 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren with 3 on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lovell; her parents; children, Kenneth Lovell, Ned Orson, and Amy Sue; and sister, Margaret Louise "Peg" Kinney. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday September 28, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave. Family will gather for a viewing the night prior on Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm and again 1 hour prior to the services on Monday. Services will be live broadcast on Monday and can be viewed here: https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
FREE ACCESS SEPTEMBER!
Register now for exclusive FREE ACCESS to the Post Register, Challis Messenger, Jefferson Star, and Bingham County Chronicle e-edition. Simply enter your email and each morning you'll receive a message giving you immediate access to that days electronic edition of the newspaper. All FREE! No strings attached! No credit card necessary.
Get access