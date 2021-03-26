Robert Calverley, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 23, 2021, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living Center. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Robert was born October 23, 1925, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Daniel Calverley and Catherine Bonsen Calverley. He grew up in California, and following high school, he entered into the United States Army where he fought in World War II. After returning home, Robert returned to California and met his future wife, Sharon, in 1966, while square dancing. He decided that he'd like her as his permanent dance partner, and they were married on October 11, 1969, in Santa Monica, California. They lived in Los Angeles until 1990, later relocating to St. George, Utah, and settling in Idaho Falls in 2005. Throughout his life, Robert was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Sharon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Calverley. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 10/23/1925 - 3/23/2021Calverley
+1
News Trending Today
-
Mortenson, Max
-
Dance, Leon Doyle
-
Opinion: ICU staff are overwhelmed
-
Idaho Falls, national laboratory to plan innovation district
-
Tammy Daybell’s sister speaks out on NBC
-
Priced out: Tight housing market leaves buyers with few options
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Recapping the all-state teams
-
Editorial: Will we beat this virus?
-
Jacobson, Doug
-
Jenkins, Beverly