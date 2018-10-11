Charles Cammack
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Charles (Chuck) Lewis Cammack, passed away peacefully Oct. 9, 2018, at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a long battle with several health issues.
Chuck was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Oct. 20, 1946, the fourth of nine children born to Don and LeElla Cammack. He grew up in Buffalo, South Dakota, working at the family newspaper at an early age. In 1964, he graduated from Buffalo High School.
Chuck married Joy Dell Langerman on April 23, 1966, in Buffalo, after growing up together as best friends and one another’s true loves. They moved with their two children, Kim and Carter, to Arco, Idaho, in December 1971. Again, Chuck worked at the family newspaper, The Arco Advertiser, as a printer and photographer, then managing editor and eventually as the publisher after the passing of his father, “The Old Inkslinger”.
Before his health declined, Chuck enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and cutting firewood with his family. He was also a talented artist and carpenter who built his own workshop, in which to tinker when he had time. He also served his community as a member of the Lions Club and as one of Lost River’s first EMTs. Never one for the limelight, Chuck tended to work quietly in his little corner of the Advertiser and to support his community and family in every way he could.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Joy Dell, of Arco; his children, Kimberly and Carter; his grandchildren, Raegan Baldridge and Christopher Lengle; sisters Donna, Kathy, Margie, Geri and Nina; his brothers, Donald (Paul) and Tom; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister Ellen.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 Highway 93 in Arco, Idaho. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery will follow. A rosary service and viewing will be held Friday evening, commencing at 5:30 p.m., at the funeral home.