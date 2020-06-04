Cammack Edwin and Dixie Cammack Our beloved parents, Edwin Rulon Cammack (born August 26, 1927) and Dixie Maurine Goodwin Cammack (born January 29, 1931) were together for 69 years of marriage and together when they sustained fatal injuries in a car accident on Thursday, May 28, 2020. They were married December 23, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland during Ed's military service. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 9, 1951. Together they raised five children, touched the lives of generations throughout their careers in education, and enjoyed opportunities to serve in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including three full-time missions in Zimbabwe, The Bronx, New York, and St. George, Utah. They are survived by their children, Rulon (Lori) Cammack of Blackfoot; Kent (Noelene) Cammack of Phoenix, AZ, Lee (Anne) Cammack of Kaysville, UT, Susan (William) Brailsford of Lyman, WY and Janis Horn of Hawthorne, NV; Ed's brother Ray (Chris) Cammack; Dixie's siblings Alba Fromm, Rochelle Neitzel and Everett (Margo) Goodwin. They have 28 grandchildren and 79 great grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their parents, Rulon F. and Desa J Cammack and Everett and Alma Goodwin; son-in-law Les Horn; and Ed's siblings Elwin Cammack, Stanley Cammack, Rulon Cammack Jr., Barbara Anderson and Grant Cammack. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home . Friends and family who would like are invited to watch the funeral streamed live on our website hawkerfuneralhome.com and then click Video Broadcast. Memories of Ed and Dixie and condolences to their family can also be shared on our website.
