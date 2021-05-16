It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Beverly Emma Allgood Campbell of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on May 13, 2021, at the age of 84. She was under the care of her devoted husband and Hands of Hope Hospice. Born September 16,1936, to Alvin and Garda Allgood, Beverly grew up in Sugar City, Idaho, where she attended school until moving to Idaho Falls in the middle of her sophomore year. She graduated from Idaho Falls High school in 1954. She will be dearly missed by her high school sweetheart and best friend of 67 years, Thomas Verdell Campbell. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple August 25, 1954. Beverly's family was her greatest achievement, highest honor and central source of joy in her life. Her children and their spouses can attest to Beverly's calling in life as mother and nurturer to all. Kenda Garriott (Bruce), Debbie Moore (Brent), Shelley Campbell, and Matt Campbell (Jennifer) know that the only thing better than being loved by Beverly was to watch your children be loved by her. Her unceasing example of compassion and kindness will carry on through her 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. We are comforted at the thought of a wonderful reunion in heaven with her beloved daughter Kenda, Mother and Father, Garda McKenna Allgood and Alvin Allgood, and brother, Delbert Allgood. Beverly lived her life with Christlike empathy, generosity and love that most strive their entire lives to emulate. She cherished her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of her community in countless callings including a full-time mission with Tom at the historic church sites in St. George, Utah. They enjoyed a winter home in St. George for the rest of her life. Beverly never asked anyone to be anything they weren't. She met you where you were, as you were, with grace and acceptance. We will miss her consistent, unassuming calm and unconditional love and grace. The world is better for having had her in it. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Brentwood Ward, 2040 Brentwood Drive. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave., and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Beverly 9/16/1936 - 5/13/2021Campbell
