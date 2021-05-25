Ivola Ardena Campbell, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 21, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Ivola was born May 13, 1948, in Shelley, Idaho, to Leo Landon and Ardena Ivola McInelly Landon. She grew up and attended schools in Firth and graduated from Firth High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Newell Campbell on December 10, 1965. They were divorced in 1968. On May 23, 1968, she married Thomas Sparkman in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ivola and Thomas made their home in Honolulu, Hawaii. On December 5, 2009, she remarried Robert Campbell in Oatman, Arizona. Ivola and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls. She enjoyed dancing and gardening. She cut hair for her family and friends. She enjoyed working in the hospitality industry in Hawaii. She enjoyed helping others. Ivola is survived by her loving husband, Robert Newell Campbell of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Bay (Michael) Fennessy of San Diego, CA; daughter, Cody (Eric) Endicott of Clarkston, WA; sister, Belva Hanson of Idaho Falls; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Leo Landon; her mother, Ardena Knighting; and the grandparents who raised her, Arlo & Mildred McInelly. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the House Bar and Grill, 367 Park Avenue in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ivola 5/13/1948 - 5/21/2021Campbell
