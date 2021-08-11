Kenneth Earl Campbell, 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away from natural causes August 7, 2021, in Idaho Falls. He was born to Herbert Earl Campbell and Effie Lovian Bates Campbell in Rigby, Idaho, on August 27, 1939. Kenneth graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1958. In 1960, he joined the United States Army and served until 1964. He spent some of that time overseas and loved to share stories of his experiences in Europe. On April 17, 1965, he married his life love, Roberta Wickham of St. Anthony in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kenneth and Roberta made their home in Idaho Falls. He attended Ricks College where he received his Associates Degree on April 24, 1974. Ken worked as a police officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department from 1964 to 1993. He entered the force as a patrolman and retired with the rank of Captain. After his service with the Idaho Falls Police Department, he served as Chief Deputy for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office from 1993 to 2003. He was dedicated to his family and faith. During his life, he enjoyed traveling, hiking, playing golf, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his two children, Russell Campbell (Holly) of Shelley, and Melonie Gardner (Alan) of Idaho Falls; and his brother, Tom Campbell of Idaho Falls. Ken has eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; wife, Roberta Campbell; sisters, Lella Shurtliff, Jane Moir, and Lavon Darling; and brothers, Arthur and Marvin Campbell. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Iona Road Building, 4707 E. Iona Road, with Bishop Tyson Hackbarth of the Iona 2nd Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kenneth 8/27/1939 - 8/7/2021Campbell
