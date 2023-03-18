Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Capps Williams Campbell was born March 29, 1940, in Savannah, Georgia to Josh Edward Dufour and Matilda Sharpe Dufour. She is survived by her husband George Campbell, step-daughters Janet Williams Shaner (David) and Nancy Campbell Britton (GL), step-son Evan Campbell (Mona), and many step-grandchildren. Betty met her first husband Leon Capps in Savannah while he was serving in the United State Air Force. They married and had their son Clive Edward "Eddie" Capps in Savannah before moving to Richfield, Idaho, to live on Leon's family dairy farm. Betty was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Savannah by her sweetheart and was later sealed to Leon in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved working in the Relief Society with her mother-in-law in Richfield and served in many church callings throughout her life. Betty graduated from Ricks College, University of Washington, and finished with her PhD at Idaho State University. Education was very important to Betty. She worked for many years in the banking industry and then as faculty at ISU teaching finance and small business. After the passing of her husband in 1998, their son Eddie born with Down Syndrome passed away two years later. Betty then married Gary Williams of Idaho Falls. Gary convinced her to retire, and they enjoyed traveling the world together for many years before Gary's health declined and he passed away. Betty has served on a multitude of committees and organizations including Easter Seals Board, SCORE, AARP Tax Aid, Governor's Committee, and the New Comers Club-Idaho Falls. Betty married George Campbell on January 1, 2020, after having known each other for many years due to both their former spouses attending pulmonary rehab at EIRMC in Idaho Falls. They enjoyed exploring Idaho together, eating out, and catching The Met: Live operas at the theater. Betty was an avid reader and had a great sense of humor. She loved to joke and make others laugh! Betty had four close women in her life that were her "family" as she called them. Stacy Grant, Erica Radford, Diane Sermon and daughter Isabella Sermon, took special care of Betty and shared countless hours of laughter, tears, and love. Unfortunately, Betty's health declined rapidly in the last year. She suffered many illnesses, hospital stays, and was recently diagnosed with lung disease making breathing a constant battle. She passed away on March 14, 2023, in the ICU at EIRMC. Funeral services will be held at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Viewing March 20, 6-7:30pm and March 21, 9:30-10:45am with service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers we would encourage donations to the Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect at: Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect https://www.easternidahodownsyndrome.org/ VENMO @Easternidaho-Downsyndrome EIDS, PO Box 591, Rigby ID 83442 Mary "Betty" 3/29/1940 - 3/14/2023Capps Williams Campbell
