Our rock, our hero, our strength, Arie D. Camphouse, 64, passed away March 9, 2022, in Honolulu, HI, due to complications of COVID. Arie was born in Rexburg, ID, on September 20, 1957, to Russell C. and Ruth Coleman Camphouse. Arie grew up in Rexburg with two brothers and one sister, graduated from Madison High School, and shortly after graduation married his eternal sweetheart, Tammy Fisher Camphouse on August 25, 1978. Together they had two children, Brad and Krystal. Arie was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, especially with his children and grandchildren. He liked playing baseball and played in church leagues even as an adult. He took up golf several years ago and spent time playing the courses on the different Hawaiian Islands. Arie learned to work hard from a young age. He worked through high school as a beekeeper at Browning Honey, as a stocker and bagboy at Food Center, and as a mainline welder for Gem State Irrigation. After high school he began a career in construction and helped build schools, medical buildings, bridges, and overpasses in the Snake River Valley. He was working as a Construction Superintendent for Jacobsen Construction at the time of his death. He gave his all with Jacobsen for nearly 21 years. Arie did great things and touched the lives of many in the communities in which he spent time. Arie worked on projects all over our country including, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, Alaska, Idaho, Pennsylvania, Utah, and most recently Hawaii. A partial list of his projects includes BYU-Hawaii housing, Polynesian Cultural Center Marketplace and other renovations on that campus, the University of Hawaii Life Science project, the FedEx distribution center, the Hilo golf course clubhouse, the Maui County office complex, and over 20 LDS chapels. While Arie and Tammy lived in many places in the latter part of Arie's career, they lived and worked in the Rexburg area until Brad and Krystal graduated from high school. They lived in Idaho Falls as a young couple, bought a house in the heart of Rexburg just before their children were born, then built their own home in Burton in 1994. Arie was thankful to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a U. S. Citizen. He served in various church callings and was a High Priest. He was a leader in the Boy Scout organization for nearly 25 years, serving in every location they lived from Kentucky to Hawaii. Arie also served his family, friends, and neighbors throughout his life, and set an example of service everywhere he went. Arie is survived by his wife, Tammy, of 44 years; son Brad (Julie) Camphouse; daughter Krystal (Jesse) Palafox; grandchildren Zoey, Hunter, and Willow Camphouse; and Joe, Haven, and Orion Palafox; brothers Oscar (Lee) Camphouse and Don (Kay) Camphouse. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Jeannie Fisher; sister-in-law Sondra (David) Hoggan; sister-in-law Toni Fisher; and many nieces and nephews, friends, and other loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathy Hohnstein, father-in-law Blair Fisher, and brother-in-law Todd Fisher. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 20th at the Burton Church (2332 W. 2000 S., Rexburg) from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to 11:00 a.m. funeral services. Interment will be at the Sugar City, Idaho cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Ariee 9/20/1957 - 3/9/2022Camphouse