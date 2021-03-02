Camphouse Norma Camphouse Norma Jean Byington Camphouse, 86 of Blackfoot, passed away on Saturday February 27, 2021 at her home. Born July 6, 1934 to Walter Byington and Liddie Luzzeta Taylor Byington in Blackfoot, Idaho Norma was raised on the Fort Hall Reservation, where the drums would put them to sleep every night. She lived on the reservation going to Blackfoot schools until she was 17, when she met and married Cleo Dean Camphouse, July 18, 1951. They moved to Pocatello and Steven Dean was born, 2 years later Cherryl Jean was born. They bought their first home in Chubbuck in 1955, where Gary Lyn, Cleo Randy, and Kenneth Roy soon followed. Norma worked raising children, and in the spring and fall she would work in the potatoes for extra money. They moved back to Blackfoot (the Thomas area) in 1963 where they bought a 150-acre farm on the Snake River just at the point where the Snake River and the Blackfoot river joined. Allowing their children to grow, watching Norma milk cows, and help with farming. They had so much room they were able to have their nieces, nephews, and friend's children come spend the summers. Norma looked forward to Margy coming every summer as she was just one of Norma's children. In 1966 Cleo Randy passed away. Norma went to work at Bingham Memorial Hospital in 1966. She started doing dishes, then cooking, and soon she was the manager of the kitchen. In the time she was there she took her GED, and passed it with high grades. Norma continued to gain college credits while working; she worked at Bingham Memorial for 28 years, watching so many changes as the hospital grew. In 1970 a great blessing came, his name is Paul Jay. Paul was only 3 when we sold the farm and move to Clark Street (outside of Riverside). Where Norma was able to have her mom Liddie Byington live beside them in her own trailer, taking care of Paul while Norma worked. When Norma was no longer working and Cleo retired from Simplot's, they were able to spend time with friends, and family, going on vacations short or long. They were able to share their 50th wedding anniversary with good friends Dorothy and Robert Dugan who had been married in 1951 as well. They moved to their current home in 2000 on west Porterville road, where Cleo passed away in 2013, and Kenneth Roy passed in 2016. Norma enjoyed reading, quilt making, cooking and spending time with her family on outings and reunions. She was a member of the Daughter of the Utah Pioneers for 25 years. She is survived by her sons Gary Lynn Camphouse and Paul Jay Camphouse, both of Blackfoot, siblings Jack (Liz Navo) Byington, Rosemary Anderson, sister-in-law, Jackie Byington, her 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many cousins from Northern Idaho. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Dean Camphouse; parents; Walter and Lydia "Liddie", children; Steven Dean Camphouse, Cherryl Jean Camphouse Dahlquist, Cleo Randy Camphouse and Kenneth Roy Camphouse, and siblings; Homer Ray Byington, Billy Dean Byington and Jenny Pearl Byington Hale. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday March 3, 2021 at the Grove City Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
